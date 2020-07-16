Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen departs Market Street, reopens in South Windermere Center

New location, same Southern vibes

Posted by Parker Milner on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-9 p.m. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-9 p.m.
Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen has left their downtown Market Street location, reopening in West Ashley in the South Windermere Center space previously occupied by Black Wood Smokehouse. After opening for takeout last weekend, Florence's is now serving customers inside the restaurant Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.

Owners Jonathan and Patrick Kish, the CEO of Queen Street Hospitality, opened Florence's in September 2019 as an ode to their grandmother Florence Powell. They will continue to serve Southern favorites like pimento cheese dip, crab cakes and fried chicken and waffles at the new location.

"During this crazy time, we are excited and hopefully optimistic to move Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen to South Windermere," said the Kish brothers in a press release.

"Our Granny, Florence Powell, lived close to South Windermere and visited the Shopping Center often. The menu is still focused on Lowcountry offerings inspired by our family meals. Local seafood and produce are the staples that we use to honor her and our family."
Location Details Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen
90 Folly Road Blvd Suite B-4.
West Ashley
Charleston, S.C.
(843) 507-8285
Tues.-Sat. 12-9 p.m.
Southern
Map
