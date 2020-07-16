Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen departs Market Street, reopens in South Windermere Center

click to enlarge Provided

Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-9 p.m.

has left their downtown Market Street location, reopening in West Ashley in the South Windermere Center space previously occupied by Black Wood Smokehouse. After opening for takeout last weekend, Florence's is now serving customers inside the restaurant Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.Ownersand, the CEO of Queen Street Hospitality, opened Florence's in September 2019 as an ode to their grandmother Florence Powell. They will continue to serve Southern favorites like pimento cheese dip, crab cakes and fried chicken and waffles at the new location."During this crazy time, we are excited and hopefully optimistic to move Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen to South Windermere," said the Kish brothers in a press release."Our Granny, Florence Powell, lived close to South Windermere and visited the Shopping Center often. The menu is still focused on Lowcountry offerings inspired by our family meals. Local seafood and produce are the staples that we use to honor her and our family."