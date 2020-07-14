Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails reopens with new executive chef and general manager

click to enlarge
Last week, Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
announced it would reopen with a new executive chef and general manager following a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive chef Justin Rambo-Garwood
joins Handcraft after spending three years leading the kitchen at 39 Rue de Jean. Rambo-Garwood's revamped Handcraft menu
features additions like mac and cheese with pancetta, peas, fontina and parmesan breadcrumbs and pork belly with butterbean succotash.
click to enlarge
New general manager Daniel Farrell
is a level one certified sommelier and brings 15 years of experience in resorts and restaurants to the Mount Pleasant restaurant and cocktail bar. Since joining the team, Farrell has led the reconfiguration of the restaurant to allow for more socially distant dining.
"We are so excited to showcase our new menu items and team members to the Charleston area, " Farrell said in a press release. "We are enthused about this new chapter for Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails."
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. for indoor and outdoor dining while also offering online ordering and curbside pick-up.