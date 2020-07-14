Charleston Farmers Market opens as "essentials-only" on Wednesday near the Joe

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith file photo
Wednesday's market will take place at The Joe, not Marion Square
The city of Charleston announced that the Charleston Farmers Market
will open as an "essentials-only" market on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with measures to prevent large gatherings that could spread COVID-19. The market which normally takes place at Marion Square will take place in the parking lot directly next to Joseph P. Riley Park at 360 Fishburne St. (the RiverDogs ballpark).
The essentials-only format will exclusively feature farmer and grower vendors such as R. Fields Farm, O. Freeman Farm and Simmons Farm. In a press release, the city said there would not be any prepared food vendors or entertainment. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and sanitation stations will be set up throughout the market.
"The new location for the downtown market was selected primarily with safety in mind, as the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park parking lot allows farmers to park immediately adjacent to their vendor tents and properly distance themselves from one another for the duration of the event," said Scott Watson, the city’s director of cultural affairs. "As an added bonus, the new location also allows for free parking for patrons across the street."
The West Ashley Farmers Market
, which is also operated by the city, tested out the "essentials-only" format last weekend and saw strong attendance, Watson said. They will continue to host the West Ashley essentials market on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ackerman Park for the foreseeable future.
