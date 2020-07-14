Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Charleston Farmers Market opens as "essentials-only" on Wednesday near the Joe

Future dates have not been announced

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge Wednesday's market will take place at The Joe, not Marion Square - RUTA SMITH FILE PHOTO
  • Ruta Smith file photo
  • Wednesday's market will take place at The Joe, not Marion Square
The city of Charleston announced that the Charleston Farmers Market will open as an "essentials-only" market on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with measures to prevent large gatherings that could spread COVID-19. The market which normally takes place at Marion Square will take place in the parking lot directly next to Joseph P. Riley Park at 360 Fishburne St. (the RiverDogs ballpark).

The essentials-only format will exclusively feature farmer and grower vendors such as R. Fields Farm, O. Freeman Farm and Simmons Farm. In a press release, the city said there would not be any prepared food vendors or entertainment. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and sanitation stations will be set up throughout the market.

"The new location for the downtown market was selected primarily with safety in mind, as the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park parking lot allows farmers to park immediately adjacent to their vendor tents and properly distance themselves from one another for the duration of the event," said Scott Watson, the city’s director of cultural affairs. "As an added bonus, the new location also allows for free parking for patrons across the street."

The West Ashley Farmers Market, which is also operated by the city, tested out the "essentials-only" format last weekend and saw strong attendance, Watson said. They will continue to host the West Ashley essentials market on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ackerman Park for the foreseeable future.

Future downtown market dates will be announced on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
General Location, Music Venue and Sports Venue
Map
Topics: Events, Family & Kids, Openings

Location

