Charleston Beer Fest gathers virtually ahead of rescheduled September festival

Charleston Beer Fest
was rescheduled for Sept. 26, but the folks behind the annual Riverfront Park festival want to keep suds-lovers entertained while Charleston residents continue to spend more time at home.
This Thursday starting at 6 p.m., they'll host the first ever Virtual Charleston Beer Fest, a free event that will feature local brewers, homebrewers, crafters, food vendors and others who will share insights and trends in the world of beer culture.
"In a socially distant world, we socially driven businesses are learning how to adapt our brands and reach our fans through virtual platforms," said event director Maryann Mazurek. "Virtual Charleston Beer Fest has been designed to give our audience a behind the scenes look at the many talents who band together to create the atmosphere of the in-person festival."
Tune in via Charleston Beer Fest's Instagram
@chsbeerfest at 6 p.m. to take in the action. Those looking to fully invest in the virtual gathering should head to The Brew Cellar in Park Circle Tuesday through Thursday to purchase a curated six-pack highlighting participating brewers from Freehouse Brewery, Commonhouse Aleworks and Holy City Brewing.