Peep Uptown Social's new patio (complete with local artist's mural and 'Mean Girls' shoutout)

Uptown Social's new outdoor patio is located to the right of the massive three-story bar
King Street bar and restaurantUptown Social will debut their new 92-seat outdoor patio this Thursday at 4 p.m. "The Lot" is dog-friendly and features a mural referencing Mean Girls that reads: "You Can Sit with US." (The "US" in this case also means Uptown Social.)
"Because of the current climate, we felt as though it was the best decision for both our customer base and for our business," said Uptown Social operating partner Kara Graves. "Socially distant outdoor seating is safest for our community and gives us the ability to still operate." The interior of the 10,000-square-foot bar will remain open at partial capacity.
The mural, painted by local Charleston artist Sarah Winecoff, plays off a scene in Mean Girls where Regina George is told she can't sit with the other mean girls at lunch.
"We wanted something fun, bright and Instagrammable," said Graves. "We also wanted people to know that even though times are tough, you can sit with US — outside."