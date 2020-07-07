Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Earth Heart Growers hosts Back to Earth fundraiser benefiting Joseph Fields Farm this Saturday

"Cultivating love through action"

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:26 PM

Local nonprofit Earth Heart Growers will host a fundraiser benefiting Joseph Fields Farm this Saturday July 11. The event, titled Back to the Earth, will feature yoga, meditation and African dancing, with all ticket proceeds going towards the effort to update the Johns Island farm.

One of the nonprofit's main programs involves bringing students to Joseph Fields Farm to learn about organic farming, and the group hopes that the all day event will help further connect locals to Joseph and Helen Fields, who own the 50-acre farm. 

"We would love to assist Joseph in rebuilding their kitchen and building a fence on the fields where damage was caused by deer," the group wrote on the event page. "We are also working to change the floors in the kitchen and get new appliances and revamping as we can in the area that we use for our children's outdoor classroom area at the farm."

The festivities will take place at Joseph Fields Farm in two parts. Part one runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and features Yin yoga from Ashley Limehouse, African dance from local Gullah Geechee hip-hop and R&B artist Nina O'bani and other activities.

Later in the afternoon, pick up food from local vendors like Amor Healing Kitchen and Destiny Community Cafe while listening to reggae music from Unpolished.

Tickets are $35 a person and can be purchased online at earth-heartgrowers.org. Earth Heart Growers has additional safety guidelines in place to maintain social distancing standards. Guests are asked to wear a mask, and purchased food will be pre-packaged to limit interactions with vendors. 
