Mansueta's departing Workshop, continue weekly Filipino pop-ups at 132 Spring

click to enlarge Provided

Mansueta's chef and owner Nikko Cagalanan

Popular Filipino conceptwill depart Workshop with plans to set up shop atfor an ongoing residency beginning on Friday July 24. Mansueta's last day at Workshop will be on Sun., July 12."We feel like it's time to move on," said Mansueta's chef and owner, who debuted at Workshop in November 2019. "The past month we've done a couple pop-ups, and we decided that we are going to do a full time pop-up moving forward."Recently, Cagalanan has made guest appearances at 132 Spring, Pink Cactus and Vintage Lounge. Wednesday, the Filipino-born chef will take over the kitchen at Stems & Skins in Park Circle.Cagalanan is accustomed to the pop-up grind — he made a name for himself serving Filipino favorites like lumpia, adobo and pancit at local breweries prior to his tenure at Workshop.He's now adding more dishes to his repertoire, as he looks to incorporate more seafood into his menu. Shrimp toast and potato gnocchi with shrimp, both made using the fresh catch from Tarvin Seafood, are two new items to hit the menu. Cagalanan will serve five or six new dishes each weekend at 132 Spring to go with his staples.Cagalanan said they are still ironing out the details of his residency, but diners can expect to find him at 132 Spring for at least three nights a week starting on July 24. Workshop has not named a replacement for Mansueta's.Although it was time to move on, Cagalanan knows that Workshop helped Mansueta's gain notoriety in Charleston."They helped us so much, especially in the beginning. Putting out our name and helping us learn the ins and outs of the restaurant business," he said. "They're involved in every aspect of the business side, and they pushed us to not just do food but also focus on the numbers. That alone helped me learn what a restaurant is all about."