Frothy Beard Brewing Company will host a digital beer festival on July 11
20 cans of beer on the wall
by Parker Milner
on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 8:25 AM
Frothy Beard Brewing Company
knows that summer is normally festival season in Charleston. Unable to bring together large groups this year, the West Ashley brewery is finding a way to celebrate with their first-ever Digital Beer Fest on Sat., July 11.
"Attendees" are encouraged to wear festival garb and can pick up beer before the "festival," which will take place online. According to the event page
, your $80 ticket includes, "11 different beers, a T-shirt and a bag of pretzels and twine to make your own pretzel necklaces and link to video produced by us that'll make you feel like you are right there at your favorite festival."
Beers include Frothy favorites like the Sip Sip Pass IPA and Positive Vibes golden ale along with newcomers like the Walhallaweisse Hefeweizen. In total, your ticket gets you 20 cans of beer plus a bottle of Barrel Aged Necromancer.
Purchase your ticket online
ahead of July 11 when the video component of the festival will be released. Beer pick-ups will take place on July 10 and July 11.
