Coconut Joe’s purchased by Charleston Sports Pub owner with plans to keep name but revamp the space

has been an Isle of Palms staple for years, serving frozen drinks and pub grub with a side of beachfront views. Thursday, the $3.2 million Ocean Boulevard property was purchased byfrom owner Joe Petro, who plans to retire.According to Charleston Sports Pub owner, they plan to upgrade the space while sticking with the Coconut Joe’s name, theme and menu.“It’s going to stay Coconut Joe’s, but we’re going to put that sports pub touch on it,” said Freeman, who explained that changes would be small and gradual. More TVs, football packages and some changes to the rooftop were among the items he mentioned.“The rooftop area has the best view in all of Charleston,” Freeman said. “We want to really expand that top area to make an area that’s more date night and nightlife driven.” Freeman confirmed the restaurant would remain open during all renovations.As for the menu, Freeman said they plan to add more daily specials and traditional Southern items.“The menu will be a little more condensed but all the favorites will still be there.”Charleston Sports Pub currently operates out of four Charleston area locations with another one coming to Goose Creek this year. There are also two locations upstate in Clemson and Greenville.