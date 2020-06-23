Lowcountry Kettle expanding Charleston operations, adding jobs and two new flavors

Lowcountry Kettle
potato chips have been a staple in specialty grocery stores, restaurants and even breweries since owners Andrew Trumbull and Clayton Wynne founded the company in 2016.
In a Tuesday press release from Gov. Henry McMaster's office, the Lowcountry-inspired brand announced their plans to expand in Charleston County, a move that will create 24 new jobs.
Located at 4447 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Lowcountry Kettle's expansion will allow them to add resources to building out two new flavors, Bulls Bay Sea Salt and Carolina Reaper. These will join the four other Lowcountry Kettle chip flavors — Bloody Mary, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Spicy Pimento Cheese and State Fair Fried Pickle.
“We appreciate the tremendous amount of support we’ve received from the community and hope with your continued support to become the official state chip of South Carolina,” said Trumbull and Wynne in the release.
The company hopes to complete the expansion by 2020. Those wishing to join the Lowcountry Kettle team can reach them by phone or email, both of which are listed online
.