Sunday: Several Charleston restaurants participate in 'Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice' coalition event

Several Charleston-area restaurants are joining the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice
coalition spearheaded by Nashville pastry chef Lisa Marie Donovan, Cheryl Day of Savannah’s Back in the Day Bakery and Sarah O’Brien of Atlanta’s Little Tart Bakery.
Sunday, restaurants in over 15 cities will donate 10 to 100 percent of sales to Color of Change
, a black-led racial justice organization with 1.7 million members.
Over 20 Charleston restaurants are participating, including Butcher & Bee, The Daily, The Ordinary, FIG, Taco Boy, Wiki Wiki Sandbar, The Park Cafe, The Royal American and others.
The coalition is made up of "chefs, owners, bakers and makers banding together to actively support, learn from, work for and amplify the black voices and black leaders in our communities."
Mike Lata, executive chef and partner at FIG and The Ordinary, is leading the charge locally.
"I volunteered to front the Charleston arm of the coalition," he said. "I think in light of what's going on, all of us feel like we want to be part of the solution."
Lata said that future coalition events will focus on local black-led organizations. Restaurants like FIG who are not open on Sundays will donate a portion of Saturday's sales to Color of Change.