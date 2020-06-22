New Félix Cocktails et Cuisine chef Andrew Miller adding seasonal flavors to Parisian-inspired menu

is taking over as executive chef at, the Parisian-themed King Street restaurant that opened in January 2018. The restaurant reopened for limited dining and carry out after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus.Miller started in the food and beverage industry as a dishwasher over 15 years ago and joins Félix after working at famed Charleston restaurants like McCrady's Tavern, The Grocery and Lewis Barbecue. He's also spent time at restaurants in Minneapolis and Seattle and most recently worked as a morning line cook at The Daily.Miller plans to keep Félix favorites on the menu but will make a few changes."There are some staples like the raclette burger and deviled eggs that I will not mess with," he said. "I'm going to have some of the same staples but they are going to have more seasonal vegetables."Take Félix's mushroom bucatini, which he's revamping by hard-searing some fresh wild mushrooms to impart more flavor into the dish.Miller, who was hired just prior to the restaurant's mandated coronavirus closure, used the last month to get accustomed to the small kitchen."2020 is quite the year, but I was able to talk to all my employees and figure out what their needs are," he said. "I started off with just to-go stuff, and then when we reopened I had to get right to running starting everything from scratch. It was good to start off slow so I could get a view of what this kitchen needs."Félix Cocktails et Cuisine is open for dinner daily from 4 p.m. to midnight. They also offer weekday lunch and weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.