Thursday, June 18, 2020

Pandemic prompts Jestine's Kitchen to permanently close after 24 years

Owner says goodbye on Facebook

Posted by Parker Milner on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 3:36 PM

  • File photo
Jestine's Kitchen has been a mainstay on Meeting Street for 24 years, serving classic Southern fare to downtown Charleston. On Thursday, owner Dana Berlin Strange announced on Facebook that the eatery would permanently close.

"With tears, smiles and a heavy heart I must announce the closing of Jestine's Kitchen," she wrote. "Your friendship will stay with me forever and I know would have made Jestine so very proud." 

The restaurant's namesake Jestine Matthews died in 1997 at the age of 112, but Strange aimed to honor her legacy. Jestine's had been operating with limited hours since reopening on May 20, but Strange wrote that it wasn't enough to keep the business afloat.

"While I will miss those who have come in expecting Southern food with lots of soul, truthfully it is my team who always made me look good. They too have become my family and gave you their best on every single dish."
