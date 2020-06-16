Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Eat

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Charleston Wine + Food Festival calls for Calhoun statue removal, says it won't hold events at Marion Square or local plantations

They're also banning the use of plantations

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge The first Calhoun monument was erected in 1887, the second in 1896 - DUSTIN WATERS
  • Dustin Waters
  • The first Calhoun monument was erected in 1887, the second in 1896
The Charleston Wine + Food Festival is calling for the removal of the John C. Calhoun monument, saying in a statement that they will cease all future events in Marion Square until it is removed. The annual festival will also ban the use of plantations as venues moving forward.
Related Looking back at the origins of Charleston’s most controversial monument: The day Calhoun rose in Charleston
Looking back at the origins of Charleston’s most controversial monument
The day Calhoun rose in Charleston
Charleston’s John C. Calhoun monument has its origins in a parlor at the corner of Meeting and Ann streets, the brainchild of three bored women looking to honor the loss of South Carolina’s native son.
By Dustin Waters
The Battery
Multiple groups including the National Action Network and the Charleston chapter of the NAACP called for the removal of the statue at a press conference Tuesday morning. The Calhoun monument was first erected in 1887.

Marion Square is home to W+F's culinary village each year, acting as a home base for the event. This year, W+F had a $19.9 million measured economic impact on the Charleston economy.

In a press release, W+F wrote, "The organization not only plans to boycott use of Marion Square, but together, with support of its Board of Directors, plans to take action to work with community leaders, local nonprofits, and lawmakers to see it removed.
Topics: Charleston Food + Wine Festival

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS