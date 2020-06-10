Irish-themed bar and restaurant opening on Cumberland Street on June 22

click to enlarge
Bumpa's
-
Provided
-
Co-owners Dan and Conor Sullivan named Bumpa's after their grandfather
, an Irish bar and restaurant from brothers Dan and Conor Sullivan, is opening downtown at 5 Cumberland Street on June 22. The eatery is a tribute to their grandfather Bumpa and will serve elevated bar food seven days a week.
The space, which was previously occupied by Jimmy Dengate's, Moe's Downtown and Cumberland Street Smokehouse, was renovated over the course of 10 months by architect David Richards and builder Paul Koenig. The Sullivans hope the atmosphere in the circa 1830 warehouse will pair well with the food and beverage offering.
Leading the kitchen will be executive chef Joe Palmitessa
, who previously held positions at the Hotel Bennett and Kiawah’s Ocean Room. His menu
will feature hand-cut French fries and burgers like the Southpaw, a combination of locally-sourced beef, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomato on a soft Kaiser roll.
In a press release, Conor said, "Our menu is inspired by the playful spirit of our family, especially our grandfather, who was a great storyteller and a not-bad boxer.”
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
If you walked into Moe's Downtown, Jimmy Dengates or Cumberland Street Smokehouse, you know these doors
For beverages, look for 14 rotating draught beers, whiskey from local distilleries and craft cocktails like the Sullivan's Travels, a Caribbean rum-based drink with Italian amaro, French lillet, basil, soda and lime.
Bumpa's initial opening hours will be Sunday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.