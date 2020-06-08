Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Monday, June 8, 2020

Rebel Taqueria opening a new location on Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston this summer

Tacos, tequila and cold beer

Posted by Parker Milner on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 2:55 PM

Food truck and recent Workshop tenant Rebel Taqueria announced the upcoming opening of their permanent brick-and-mortar location at 1809 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston, former home of The Codfather. 
"This was our goal from the start," said Rebel chef and owner Lewis Kesaris, who started the concept with Paul Nettles seven years ago. "We've been looking for a spot for two years, and this place just worked out for us."

Kesaris and Nettles debuted their Cali-style tacos at Workshop in September 2018, occupying the largest stall until the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed the rotating food hall. Although they did not return to Workshop, Rebel's food truck has continued to roam the Lowcountry during the pandemic and will remain operational for select events once the restaurant opens.

Fans of Rebel's specialty tacos, burritos and beverages will be pleased with the restaurant's new menu.

"Our motto is tacos, tequila and cold beer, and we will continue to focus on that," said Kesaris. The expanded offering will feature food truck favorites and hits from their Taco Tuesday Takeover at The Brick, a weekly residency that's been going on for three years.

Kesaris said he hopes to have the new restaurant up and running within three months.
1809 Reynolds Ave.
North Charleston, SC
(843) 619-0104
Mexican
