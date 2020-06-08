Rebel Taqueria opening a new location on Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston this summer

Food truck and recent Workshop tenant Rebel Taqueria announced the upcoming opening of their permanent brick-and-mortar location at 1809 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston, former home of The Codfather.View this post on Instagram
We are extremely excited to announce that Rebel Taqueria has signed a lease for brick & mortar!!! After extensively searching the Charleston area for the past two years working with serval real estate agents & brokers we have landed a home base at 1809 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston 🤘😆🤘. We will keep you updated throughout the transformation process. Can not wait to feed Charleston more Tacos, Tequila & Cold Beer. Thank you for all the support over the past four years, see you again real soon ✌️