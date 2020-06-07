Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Eat

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Charleston-based Blender Bombs now available at Whole Foods stores nationwide

They're 15 percent off during the month of June

Posted by Parker Milner on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 5:35 AM

click to enlarge Blender Bombs are 15 percent off when purchased at Whole Foods during the month of June - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Blender Bombs are 15 percent off when purchased at Whole Foods during the month of June
Charleston-based Blender Bombs smoothie boosters are now available at 317 Whole Foods stores nationwide including the two Charleston-area locations in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley. 

Founder Helen Hall developed the product in her apartment kitchen three years ago as a way to turn smoothies into full meals. The base of each "bomb" is made using flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, pecans, dates, bee pollen, local honey, cinnamon and vanilla bean.

The products are an extension of Hall's Hushup X Hustle lifestyle brand, and they're also available locally at select fitness studios like The Works and Hy Lo Fitness. The bombs come in three different flavors: coffee, almond butter & cacao, cacao & peanut butter and goji, coconut & acai. 

In a press release, Hall said, "To see Blender Bombs featured on shelves across the United States is a surreal experience. It reminds us of our humble beginning in my apartment kitchen rolling and bagging Bombs for our friends and neighbors."
Topics: Deals

Tags: , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS