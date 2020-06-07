Charleston-based Blender Bombs now available at Whole Foods stores nationwide

click to enlarge
Provided
Blender Bombs are 15 percent off when purchased at Whole Foods during the month of June
Charleston-based Blender Bombs
smoothie boosters are now available at 317 Whole Foods stores nationwide including the two Charleston-area locations in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley.
Founder Helen Hall developed the product in her apartment kitchen three years ago as a way to turn smoothies into full meals. The base of each "bomb" is made using flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, pecans, dates, bee pollen, local honey, cinnamon and vanilla bean.
The products are an extension of Hall's Hushup X Hustle
lifestyle brand, and they're also available locally at select fitness studios like The Works and Hy Lo Fitness. The bombs come in three different flavors: coffee, almond butter & cacao, cacao & peanut butter and goji, coconut & acai.
In a press release, Hall said, "To see Blender Bombs featured on shelves across the United States is a surreal experience. It reminds us of our humble beginning in my apartment kitchen rolling and bagging Bombs for our friends and neighbors."