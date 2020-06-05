Swank Desserts reopens Friday with National Doughnut Day-themed specials

click to enlarge
-
Provided/Abigail Marie, NonPareil Photography
Calling all Summerville residents and Charleston folks willing to make the drive for nutella-stuffed cookies, fruity cereal macaroon ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and more — Danetra Richardson
is reopening Swank Desserts
in Summerville this Friday.
"I’m overwhelmed with love and support from the community and ready to serve them again," said Richardson, who has been open for curbside pickup since discontinuing dine-in service on March 25.
Since the reopening coincides with National Doughnut Day, Richardson will be offering coffee and doughnuts milkshakes, peach fritters, blueberry jam doughnuts and brownie sundae doughnut ice cream sandwiches on Friday.
In addition to these specials, Swank Desserts will serve the brownies, macaroon ice cream sandwiches, cookies and cakes loyal patrons know and love.
Check out Swank Desserts' safety guidelines for dining inside and outside on the patio on Instagram
before stopping in from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday or 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday.