Swank Desserts reopens Friday with National Doughnut Day-themed specials

Pastry chef and pole dancing instructor Danetra Richardson hosts Zoom pole dancing class

An empowering, intense workout

Home workouts starting to feel bland? Fear not — local pole dancing instructor (and pastry chef, owner of Swank Desserts) Danetra Richardson is here to spice up your at-home workout routine. On Tues. April 21 at 6:30 p.m. she hosts "The Twerkologist: Sensual Twerk Flow" on Zoom.

By Connelly Hardaway

Features