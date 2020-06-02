Tuesday, June 2, 2020
HōM will not reopen after closing for pandemic, ending 9-year run on Upper King Street
by Parker Milner
on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 11:46 AM
HōM
co-owners Pete Rivas and Pete Smith are closing their burger and pingpong bar after nine years on Upper King Street. Known for unique burgers, happy hour specials and rousing games of table tennis in the back of the restaurant, HōM closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will not be reopened.
Upper King Street wasn't filled with bars and restaurants in 2011 like it is now, and places like The Grocery and The Ordinary opened nearby HōM shortly after they jumped onto the scene. Patrons were particularly fond of the "HōM Wrecker," a burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fig jam and a sunny side up egg.
The restaurant thanked their customers on Instagram
.
"Dear HōMies, we want to start by expressing our gratitude to you for always being there for us. We have loved every second of serving up great food & watching you all get crazy on the ping pong tables. We are thankful for the time we have been a part of the wonderful Charleston community."
