Friday, May 29, 2020

The cast of 'Righteous Gemstones' love EO fried chicken, Leon's bathrooms, local soda and more

Spreadin' love on the 'gram

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM

If you follow members of the cast of HBO hit show Righteous Gemstones — filmed here in Charleston — then you know that actors like Edi Patterson and Anthony Cavalero can often be spotted around town, strolling the beach at Sullivan's Island or visiting popular local restaurants.

The actors have taken to the 'gram lately to voice their support for local businesses and restaurants. Earlier this month, Patterson sang the praises of Leon's Oyster Shop's bathroom. This week Cavalero's Instagram stories feature both a drawer full of Cannonborough Beverage Sodas and a plug for Edmund's Oast's fried chicken.

click to enlarge img_8654.png

Cavalero deemed EO's chicken his "new favorite thang in the whole world."

Last year, actor Scott MacArthur posted a photo from inside Jack's Cosmic Dogs. And we can't forget Danny McBride's day with Kanye West (which included a visit to Tu) or John Goodman wearing a RiverDogs hat at a Yankees game.

McBride lives in Charleston now, running Rough House Pictures with David Gordon Green and Jody Hill. And while the rest of the cast may just visit, they sure make the most of their time in our city.

Filming of season two of Righteous Gemstones is currently on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

