Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Pink Cactus hosting Mansueta's for Filipino pop-up

Get your Filipino fix

click to enlarge Mansueta's chef Nikko Cagalanan will serve nine Filipino dishes during his pop-up at Pink Cactus - PROVIDED
Looking for Monday night dinner plans? Head to Pink Cactus on June 1 for a Filipino pop-up featuring Mansueta’s chef and owner Nikko Cagalanan.

Cagalanan, who’s occupied a stall at Workshop since November 2019, said that he and Pink Cactus owner Brooke Warden had never actually met in person before they decided to do the kitchen takeover.
click to enlarge Mansueta's lumpia - PROVIDED
"She sent me a video of the kitchen and I am basing my menu on the kitchen settings she has," said Cagalanan. After viewing the video, the chef came up with a menu featuring nine dishes. Lumpia, pancit, adobo, dumplings and an ube ice cream sandwich are some of the savory and sweet items guests can expect on Monday when Warden will also be on hand to serve drinks that pair with the chef's menu.

Cagalanan has experience with kitchen takeovers. A week-long stint at Kwei Fei in August 2019 helped the chef gain name recognition prior to his Workshop debut.

The service will start at 4 p.m. and will go until food runs out. The June 1 Pink Cactus pop-up will serve as a precursor to a two-night takeover of 132 Spring on June 10-11. 
