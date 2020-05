Charleston craft beer community mourning the death of Matty Symons, co-founder of Two Blokes Brewing Co.

The local craft beer and brewing community is mourning the death of Matty Symons, co-founder, owner and head brewer of Two Blokes Brewing Co. on Saturday.A post by Two Blokes on social media Sunday said that Symons' death was sudden, from a "severe stroke.""While we are still coming to terms with this overwhelming loss, please be respectful of his family and staff's grieving period," the post from the brewery read. "We are taking on the challenging task of carrying on at Two Blokes without him."Symons grew up in Melbourne, Australia before moving to Charleston in 2007 to work for Blackbaud, according to a Gofundme set up to raise money for his family. He founded Two Blokes in 2016 with Sean Geddis, a co-worker who shared his love of beer. After studying at the Siebel Institute of Technology, America’s oldest brewing school, Symons brought 20 years of experience to the Mount Pleasant brewery.The South Carolina Brewers Guild is raising money for Symons' family, with over $18,000 raised by Monday morning.The trade group said on social media that, "The Guild is saddened to learn of the passing of Matty Symons, co-founder, owner, and head brewer of Two Blokes Brewing in Mount Pleasant. Matty was a valued member of the South Carolina brewing community, and is survived by his wife and daughter ... We'll miss you, Matty. Hooroo, good friend."Two Blokes remains open, serving to-go beer orders placed online at twoblokesbrewing.com