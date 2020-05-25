Charleston craft beer community mourning the death of Matty Symons, co-founder of Two Blokes Brewing Co.

View this post on Instagram

It is with extreme sadness we have to announce that Matty Symons, head brewer and owner of Two Blokes Brewing, husband and father, our friend and fearless leader, has passed away. This was very sudden and unexpected from a severe stroke. There are no words to describe how grateful we are for the support we have felt in the last few days and we will definitely need it to get through this. While we are still coming to terms with this overwhelming loss, please be respectful of his family and staff's grieving period. We are taking on the challenging task of carrying on at Two Blokes without him. We plan to keep the brewery open because that's what Matty would have wanted. Try to be patient with us while we navigate through this difficult time. He was equally good at pissing people off and making people smile, but if you ever had the chance to share a beer with him it’s easy to see why he was loved by all. Matty will live on in the brewery and the great memories we have shared. The brewery is open today for to-go beer orders and the picnic tables will be open 2-8. Flight is serving 4-8PM. Come out for a few beers and to toast to Matty.