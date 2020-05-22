Friday, May 22, 2020
Pandemic prompts Crosstown pizza joint to rebrand as Saber's Deli
Out with the old, in with the new
by Parker Milner
Saber's Pizza became Saber's Deli on May 18
Back in September, Saber's Pizza
filled the space at the corner of Ashley Avenue and the Crosstown where Luke's Craft Pizza made 50 pizzas a night before closing in May 2019.
Rather than shutting down completely in light of the pandemic, owner Brian Saber swapped out pizza dough for hoagie rolls and rebranded the eatery as Saber's Deli
.
In an Instagram post
, Saber said, "During this time of uncertainty and lack of business it has been very difficult to maintain food due to the short shelf life of the ingredients in pizza which go to waste if not moved fast enough. I feel at this time it would make more sense to take this business in a different route."
Saber's Deli officially opened on Monday, May 18 for delivery and takeout. The new menu
features cheesesteaks, hoagies and hot dogs. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, Saber's also offers meat, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches for patrons looking for quick morning bite.
