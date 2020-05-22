Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Friday, May 22, 2020

Pandemic prompts Crosstown pizza joint to rebrand as Saber's Deli

Out with the old, in with the new

Posted by Parker Milner on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Saber's Pizza became Saber's Deli on May 18 - PARKER MILNER
  • Parker Milner
  • Saber's Pizza became Saber's Deli on May 18
Back in September, Saber's Pizza filled the space at the corner of Ashley Avenue and the Crosstown where Luke's Craft Pizza made 50 pizzas a night before closing in May 2019.

Rather than shutting down completely in light of the pandemic, owner Brian Saber swapped out pizza dough for hoagie rolls and rebranded the eatery as Saber's Deli.
Related Saber's Pizza now serving NY-style pies in old Luke's Craft Pizza spot: Cheesin' on the Crosstown
Saber's Pizza now serving NY-style pies in old Luke's Craft Pizza spot
Cheesin' on the Crosstown
Luke's Craft Pizza closed its doors in May and the Crosstown pizza shop was vacant for the summer months. The spot's been revived, though, with Saber's Pizza opening at the end of September, offering carryout apps, pizza, pasta, and salads. Saber's is your quintessential NY-style pizzeria, serving slices from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and full pies all day. You can nab a 16" round cheese pie for $15 and a 12" deep dish for $13. Sure, deep dish is supposedly from Chicago, not NY, but who's counting?
By Connor Simonson
Eat
In an Instagram post, Saber said, "During this time of uncertainty and lack of business it has been very difficult to maintain food due to the short shelf life of the ingredients in pizza which go to waste if not moved fast enough. I feel at this time it would make more sense to take this business in a different route."

Saber's Deli officially opened on Monday, May 18 for delivery and takeout. The new menu features cheesesteaks, hoagies and hot dogs. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, Saber's also offers meat, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches for patrons looking for quick morning bite. 
