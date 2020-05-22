Pandemic prompts Crosstown pizza joint to rebrand as Saber's Deli

Saber's Pizza now serving NY-style pies in old Luke's Craft Pizza spot

Cheesin' on the Crosstown

Luke's Craft Pizza closed its doors in May and the Crosstown pizza shop was vacant for the summer months. The spot's been revived, though, with Saber's Pizza opening at the end of September, offering carryout apps, pizza, pasta, and salads. Saber's is your quintessential NY-style pizzeria, serving slices from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and full pies all day. You can nab a 16" round cheese pie for $15 and a 12" deep dish for $13. Sure, deep dish is supposedly from Chicago, not NY, but who's counting?

By Connor Simonson

Eat