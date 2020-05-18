Celebrate Green Heart Project's 10th anniversary with a Harvest Dinner to-go

-
Provided
-
Tickets for the Harvest Dinner "To-Go" cost $20 for adults, $10 for students and $1 for children under 12
For the last 10 years, the Green Heart Project
has helped students learn the value of locally-grown produce with their school garden programs and experiential learning projects. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, the nonprofit organization is serving their annual Harvest Dinner to-go this Thursday with proceeds going towards school garden programs throughout the city.
Green Heart Project is partnering with Limehouse Produce,
Motley Rice
Law Firm and Charleston County School District’s Nutrition Services to serve the barbecue dinner with sides made by local chefs.
In a press release, Green Heart Project executive director Jesse Blom said, "While we can’t gather in person this year, we are thrilled to still have an opportunity to feed
people, to celebrate our students, volunteers, and partners, and to be supported by community members from around the city."
Tickets must be purchased online
in advance and cost $20 for adults, $10 for students and $1 for children under 12. Meal pick-ups will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Mitchell Elementary School, 2 Perry St. downtown on Thurs. May 21.
For more information on the Harvest Dinner, visit greenheartsc.org.
click to enlarge