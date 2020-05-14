Atlanta-based Post Meridiem's canned cocktails landing on South Carolina shelves

click to enlarge
Atlanta-based Post Meridiem Spirit Co.
is bringing their line of canned cocktails to a South Carolina bottle shop near you. Starting Friday, you'll be able to purchase their canned old fashioned, daiquiri, lemongrass vodka gimlet and other products locally from Wholesale Liquors, Bottles and Tilted Glass Wine & Spirits.
The company was founded in 2017 by longtime friends Andrew Rodbell and Charles Sain who were inspired by the lackluster beverage selection at a summer concert they attended.
After successful roll outs in Georgia and Florida, the spirit company enters the South Carolina market with plans to expand to more stores. Each can is a stiff single serving, weighing in at 22-37 percent alcohol.
In a press release, co-founder Andrew Rodbell said, “South Carolina has always been top of the list for where we wanted Post Meridiem to be available. The lifestyle and values in the state are a perfect match for our cocktails."
Locally, Post Meridiem is contributing to Charleston's coronavirus relief efforts by supporting the Pay It Forward
campaign with money and product donations.
For more information on Post Meridiem, follow them on Instagram
or visit postmeridiemspirits.com
.