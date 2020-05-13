Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Pakistani concept Ma'am Saab joins Workshop when it reopens Thursday

Welcome back

Posted by Parker Milner on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge Ma'am Saab's menu incorporates vegetarian options as well as desserts - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Ma'am Saab's menu incorporates vegetarian options as well as desserts
Guests will be welcomed back to Workshop on Thursday when the rotating food court reopens for curbside pick-up, to-go orders and limited patio seating. Many familiar tenants will return including Mansueta's, Julius Delicatessen, and Chuck & Patty's. 

New to Workshop is Pakistani pop-up Ma'am Saab, a concept from teacher-turned-chef Maryam Ghaznavi who's been delivering home-cooked meals during the coronavirus pandemic. Ghaznavi, who debuted during a pop-up at The Daily last August, specializes in authentic Pakistani dishes like her yogurt-marinated Achari Chicken tiffin with naan.
Departing Workshop is long-time tenant Rebel Taqueria, who first took over the hall's largest stall in September 2018.

Initial Workshop hours will be from 12-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. A portion of the patio will be designated for seating, and all food will be served in to-go containers.
