Pakistani concept Ma'am Saab joins Workshop when it reopens Thursday

Ruta Smith

Ma'am Saab's menu incorporates vegetarian options as well as desserts

Guests will be welcomed back to Workshop on Thursday when the rotating food court reopens for curbside pick-up, to-go orders and limited patio seating. Many familiar tenants will return including Mansueta's, Julius Delicatessen, and Chuck & Patty's.New to Workshop is Pakistani pop-up, a concept from teacher-turned-chef Maryam Ghaznavi who's been delivering home-cooked meals during the coronavirus pandemic . Ghaznavi, who debuted during a pop-up at The Daily last August, specializes in authentic Pakistani dishes like her yogurt-marinated Achari Chicken tiffin with naan.Departing Workshop is long-time tenant Rebel Taqueria, who first took over the hall's largest stall in September 2018.Initial Workshop hours will be from 12-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. A portion of the patio will be designated for seating, and all food will be served in to-go containers.