Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Wild Common launching takeout service with a Puerto Rican pop-up

Papi in the South

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge Wild Common executive chef Orlando Pagán will serve Puerto Rican dishes inspired by the food kiosks in his hometown of Luquillo - PROVIDED
This week, Wild Common is reopening their restaurant for takeout with a special menu celebrating executive chef Orlando Pagán's Puerto Rican heritage. Starting Wednesday, May 13 through Saturday, Pagán will serve a three-course meal with sides and dessert that serves two people for $50.

The special dinner celebrates the food kiosks from Pagán's hometown of Luquillo with dishes like roasted pork shoulder, tostones and his mother's recipe for flan de queso. They're also offering a white wine sangria kit that comes with boozy macerated fruits and a bottle of wine for $25.

The five-day pop-up is serving as a reopening party for the tasting-menu restaurant, which will be open for takeout and limited outdoor dining in the courtyard starting next week.

All takeout orders for the Puerto Rican feast can be placed online via Resy
