Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Help Pink Bellies fund its new King Street restaurant on Kickstarter

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM

click to enlarge Thai Phi pictured during Pink Bellies' stint at Workshop - RUTA SMITH FILE PHOTO
  • Ruta Smith file photo
  • Thai Phi pictured during Pink Bellies' stint at Workshop
Former food truck and Workshop tenant Pink Bellies has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to help fund their new permanent location in the Hoffler Place apartment complex at 595 King Street. Owner Thai Phi hopes to open his Vietnamese fusion restaurant this summer.

On his Kickstarter, Phi says the coronavirus led to heightened building costs along with permit and construction delays. The project will only be funded if it reaches the $60,000 goal by June 11.

Pink Bellies departed Workshop in fall 2018 after a 15-month residency where they became a hit with dishes like garlic noodles with pulled pork and shrimp sủi cảo dumplings. Since then, they've hosted several pop-ups including a Tuesday-night series at Edmund's Oast Brewing Company last year.

Check out Phi's campaign online to join the more than 30 backers who have pledged nearly $2,500 so far.
