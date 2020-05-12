Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Help Pink Bellies fund its new King Street restaurant on Kickstarter
All or nothing
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM
Topics: Fund-raisers, Local Chefs
click to enlarge
-
Ruta Smith file photo
-
Thai Phi pictured during Pink Bellies' stint at Workshop
Former food truck and Workshop tenant Pink Bellies has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to help fund their new permanent location in the Hoffler Place apartment complex at 595 King Street. Owner Thai Phi hopes to open his Vietnamese fusion restaurant this summer.
On his Kickstarter
, Phi says the coronavirus led to heightened building costs along with permit and construction delays. The project will only be funded if it reaches the $60,000 goal by June 11.
Pink Bellies departed Workshop in fall 2018 after a 15-month residency where they became a hit with dishes like garlic noodles with pulled pork and shrimp sủi cảo dumplings. Since then, they've hosted several pop-ups including a Tuesday-night series at Edmund's Oast Brewing Company last year.
Check out Phi's campaign online
to join the more than 30 backers who have pledged nearly $2,500 so far.
