Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will have a livestreamed nacho contest to benefit restaurant workers

Photos courtesy Food Network and Ali Goldstein/Netflix
Charleston-favorite Bill Murray and the Flavortown Mayor Guy Fieri are going head-to-head making nachos with proceeds going to Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The Nacho Average Showdown
will be streamed live on Food Network's Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Fieri and Murray will actually be cheering on their sons Hunter and Homer, respectively, who are both chefs and will be making the perfect nachos. They will be evaluated by celebrity judges Shaquille O’Neal and Terry Crews. It's practically guaranteed to be delicious.
A chef and the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
, Guy Fieri has been helping the Restaurant Employee Relief fund raise much needed funds. The non-profit has already raised more than $22.5 million for out-of-work restaurant employees affected by the coronavirus.
The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund offers restaurant workers $500 grants to help them when they need it most. Viewers of the Nacho Average Showdown will be encouraged to give to the fund with a Facebook button. In a press release
, Fieri said:
“My entire career has been in the restaurant business,” said Fieri. “From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef…I have done it all. I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met…the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most…right now."
Cheer on either the Fieris or Murrays during the Nacho Average Showdown on Friday at 5 p.m. via Food Network's Facebook
