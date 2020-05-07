Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Rodney Scott selected as semifinalist for Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2020

Beefing up the resume

Posted by Parker Milner on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge Scott is already a 2018 James Beard winner - CITY PAPER FILE
  • City Paper file
  • Scott is already a 2018 James Beard winner
Rodney Scott has been selected as one of nine semi-finalists to enter the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2020. The chef/owner of Rodney Scott's BBQ will look to add this honor to a resume that also includes a 2018 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.

Since opening Rodney Scott's BBQ in 2017, Scott has served up his pit-cooked whole hog barbecue and the chef has since opened a second location in Birmingham, Ala.

The American Royal Association will announce the three winners on May 27 prior to the induction ceremony, which will take place during the 41st American Royal World Series of Barbecue at the Kansas Speedway Sept. 18-20.
Topics: Local Chefs

