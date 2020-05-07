Amor Healing Kitchen is bringing their 2nd annual 'Seed to Soul' dinner to your home for Mother's Day weekend

click to enlarge
Last spring, Charleston nonprofit Amor Healing Kitchen
held their first Seed to Soul dinner at the Sweetgrass Garden on John's Island. This year, the coronavirus has dimmed hope of holding the event, which helps provide nutritious meals to people recovering from surgery and other medical treatments. But founder and executive director Maria Kelly is still bringing the locally curated meal to the homes of local Charlestonians in time for Mother's Day.
"Having to adapt fundraising efforts to our current times, we invite Charleston families to enjoy a beautiful, nourishing dinner together for Mother’s Day weekend,” says Kelly in a press release. “Every Seed to Soul order not only supports our local farmers, but provides healing meals to Charleston residents with severe health issues."
Families looking to celebrate mom can purchase a ticket for the four-course dinner online
, and pick-ups their meals at the Counter Culture Training Center (85 ½ Spring St.) on Sat. May 9, 12-3 p.m. Along with their meal from Amor Healing Kitchen chef Justin Booher, diners will receive South Carolina flowers from Roadside Blooms, a handmade kitchen candle, and a video with tips for setting the table.
