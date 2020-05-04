High Wire, FIG, Abundant Seafood, and others represent Charleston as 2020 James Beard finalists

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Scott Blackwell, cofounder of High Wire Distilling Co.
Today, the James Beard Foundation announced the 2020 James Beard Award finalists on a livestream posted to their Twitter
account. The 30th anniversary gala announcing the winners was scheduled to take place tonight in Chicago but has been tentatively moved to Sept. 25 due to the coronavirus.
For the second straight year, FIG
and High Wire Distilling Co.
represent Charleston in the Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producers categories respectively.
Abundant Seafood's
Mark and Kerry Marhefka were also recognized as honorees for the Leadership Award that "spotlights the important and complex realms of sustainability, food justice, and public health."
The Dewberry's
mid-century rooftop tiki bar The Citrus Club
also earned design recognition with N.Y.-based design firm Workstead.
In the journalism categories, The Post and Courier'
s Hanna Raskin and Tony Bartelme
also earned recognition from the foundation. Raskin already has one Beard award to her name.
Charleston native Ali Rosen
's remembrance of Hominy Grill in Plate
also found a spot in the finals for short-form writing.
Check out the full list of nominees at jamesbeard.org.