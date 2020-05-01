Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Friday, May 1, 2020

This Sunday, 7 Charleston-area food trucks will donate meals to first responders and frontline workers

BBQ, burgers, and more

Posted by Parker Milner on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge Smokin' Gringo's BBQ won the 2019 South Carolina barbecue championship - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Smokin' Gringo's BBQ won the 2019 South Carolina barbecue championship
Lowcountry food truck collective Wonder Trucks is partnering with seven Charleston-area food trucks for a meal donation benefiting first responders and frontline workers this Sun. May 3 at Sam’s Club in North Charleston. Participating food trucks include Tamashii, Greekin’ Out, Jonny Poppers, and others.

The collective, which works on behalf of member food trucks to help book gigs around town, is working with Smokin’ Gringo’s BBQ to organize the event. Mike Bastin, owner of the South Carolina barbecue champion food truck, found a group of sponsors to cover the cost of food, and each truck will be donating their time and ingredients to the cause.

Each Wonder Truck will begin serving at 11 a.m., and they will go until the food runs out with the goal of serving 1,500 meals for those who are putting their lives on the line.

For more information on how Wonder Trucks is helping frontline workers, visit wondertrucks.com/heroes.
Topics: Events, Fund-raisers

