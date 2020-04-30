McCrady's and Minero downtown will not reopen, Neighborhood Dining Group announces

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka file

Sean Brock opened McCrady's tasting menu format in 2016

Neighborhood Dining Group president David Howard announced that McCrady's and Minero would not reopen in a press release Thursday afternoon. Both restaurants were forced to close and lay off staffs at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.Famed Charleston chef Sean Brock opened the current incarnation of McCrady's, an intimate, 18-seat tasting room, in 2016 before departing the Neighborhood Dining Group in 2018. Before the opening and expansion of Husk nearby, McCrady's previously operated in a larger space off Unity Alley with a renowned, gastronomically avant-garde menu where Brock earned his chops. That initial building, which operated as McCrady's Tavern for a time, has since been sold by the restaurant group.In the release, Howard says the tasting-menu-setting with limited seating is no longer viable with restrictions on restaurant capacity that the business faced in the short-term as restaurants reopen with social-distancing precautions.Howard says that the decision to shutter Minero, located above McCrady's on East Bay Street, was made so they could focus on their forthcoming location on Johns Island."We’re so grateful for the many wonderful years we’ve spent on East Bay Street and would like to extend the sincerest appreciation to our neighbors, Charleston community, and visitors who have dined with us over the years. It’s been a true honor."