500 pairs of custom Vans by a Charleston artist now available to benefit The Alley

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
500 pairs of Lauren Ridenour's shoe are available online at vans.com/footthebill
The Alley is participating in a nationwide benefit campaign with Vans to support small businesses by selling original shoe designs featuring local artists. Artist Lauren Ridenour’s video submission for the "Foot the Bill" promo turned her Charleston-themed design into reality, and 500 pairs of the shoes are now available online
as part of the initiative.
According to a press release, Ridenour says she was inspired by the diverse and creative culture in Charleston, and she hopes her shoe can help build a sense of community.
“During these challenging times, we realize that we are stronger together and we will all get through this because we are all one.”
The Alley opened in 2012 but has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus since March 17. To date, their employee relief fund
has raised over $16,000 and they are hoping that Ridenour's shoe can get them closer to their goal of $45,000. Proceeds from shoe sales minus the cost of production and shipping will be donated to the fund.
Head to vans.com/footthebill
to purchase your shoe and check out Ridenour's video submission on Instagram
or Facebook
.