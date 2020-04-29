R.B.'s Seafood shutters, longtime Shem Creek waterfront restaurant property sold

Provided

R.B.'s Seafood opened in 1979

R.B.'s Seafood Restaurant has closed for good after nearly 60 years on Shem Creek. On Wednesday, the Charleston-based owner Ronnie Boals announced the property was sold to an Atlanta-based corporation.The restaurant has been closed in recent weeks due to the coronavirus.According to a press release, Boals opened R.B.'s in 1979 and is ready to retire, but says he's sad to say goodbye to the popular waterfront dining spot.The announcement comes just one day after Parcel 32 on King Street downtown became the first Charleston-area restaurant to say it would not reopen when dine-in services resume. Owner Patrick Properties reportedly plans to use the space as an additional venue for its events business.“It’s been a great business. We had a lot of dedicated repeat customers,” says Boals. “I’m going to miss seeing them come in and out."The 79 Church Street property was sold to Geyer Capital Management for $7 million."We are thrilled to find a buyer who appreciates this special area and is committed to adding value to our community," broker C. Kendrick of Charleston Commercial said in the press release.The new owners plan to renovate and update the property before a new tenant moves in.