Uptown Social calls in Fatso's Last Stand from Chicago for burgers, dogs, shakes, and pizza for takeout

When a 10,000-square-foot bar is told they are no longer permitted to have customers enter the building, it's going to take some time to figure out where to go next.
Such was the case for Uptown Social
, but co-owner Keith Benjamin says the upper King Street bar and restaurant is ready to reopen with a new takeout concept combining their sought-after "Thin + Crispy" pizzas with burgers, milkshakes, hot dogs, and more.
“We were just trying to figure out what we were going to do next," says Benjamin, who moved to Charleston to help open Uptown Social in 2018. "We wanted to lay low for a little bit until we knew more about what was going on.”
Realizing that takeout-only service might be the new normal for at least the next couple of weeks, one of Benjamin's New York partners suggested bringing Chicago sister spot Fatso's Last Stand's popular fast casual concept to Uptown Social.
click to enlarge
-
Keely Laughlin
-
"The Bleecker" Thin + Crispy bar pie
"As we started to think about bringing our own brand back to life through offering takeout, we thought what better way than to combine two of our most exciting concepts — Fatso's burgers, hot dogs, fried shrimp, and shakes with our very own 'Thin + Crispy' pizzas," explains Benjamin.
With this in mind, Uptown Social chefs Jonathan Kaldas and Alec Gropman developed a new menu
featuring four different shakes, three kinds of dogs, and a griddled burger to go with five pizzas from their pre-coronavirus menu. This will be the new Uptown Social for the foreseeable future.
Benjamin hopes the affordable offering will trigger a sense of nostalgia during this difficult time. "While the culinary world has evolved in so many ways, we are all kids at heart."
Starting Thurs. April 30, Uptown Social will be open for takeout on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 12-8 p.m. To place an order, dial (843)-793-1837 or send an email to foodorder@uptownsocialchs.com
.