Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Gibbes' annual street party shifts to "on the couch" fundraiser for local restaurants this Thursday
Couch party
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 8:52 AM
Topics: Events, Fund-raisers
click to enlarge
Chefs from over 30 participating restaurants were planning to honor Charleston’s connection to the foodways and culture of Barbados and the Caribbean at this year's 11th annual "Gibbes on the Street" party benefiting the museum's visual arts education program.
While food, art, and music enthusiasts won't be able to sample curated bites under the Gibbes' bright lights due to the coronavirus, the museum is inviting Charlestonians to "Gibbes on the Couch," a virtual get-together supporting local restaurants continuing to offer takeout.
This Thurs. April 30, "Gibbes on the Couch" virtual guests are asked to order takeout from one of the restaurants originally scheduled to participate
in the annual street party. Once your order is placed, grab a cocktail and throw on some music to get the party started.
Participants can donate to the Gibbes online
, and those who tag the museum using the hashtag #GibbesOnTheCouch will have a chance to be featured on one of their social media pages.
Tags: gibbes museum of art, takeout, canceled events, Image