Friday, April 24, 2020

Without annual Chef's Potluck fundraiser, Grassroots Wine offering discount cases to benefit Lowcountry Local First and local restaurants

Win, Win, Wine

Posted by Parker Milner on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 11:10 AM

The Chef's Potluck at Middleton Place is usually one of Lowcountry Local First's largest fundraisers of the year - PROVIDED
Grassroots Wine and Lowcountry Local First are teaming up with independent Charleston wine shops and restaurants for curated wine box at a price that quarantine dreams are made of. But you better order now.

Those looking to stock up on wine can choose your pick-up location, package, and wine preferences, and they'll handle the rest. Each package features 12 hand-picked bottles with details on the tasting notes and recommended food pairings. Packages vary and include specific varietals and regions.
The wine sale is organized in conjunction with Lowcountry Local First, which was scheduled to host its 13th annual Chef’s Potluck at Middleton Place this weekend prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ten percent of the wholesale cost of each case will go toward either the individual restaurant’s employee and supplier relief funds, Lowcountry Local First, or Pay It Forward Charleston.

Participating wineries and restaurants include 11 shops and restaurants across downtown, Mt. Pleasant, and even Columbia.

Visit winwinwine.org to place your order. The deadline to place orders is midnight on Fri. April 24 and pick-ups can be made after 12 p.m. on Sat. April 25.
