Foxes Fried is celebrating their one-year anniversary with 75 chicken sandwiches for unemployed F&B workers

New pop-up Foxes Fried brings wet-battered chicken to a brewery near you

Extra Crispy

Brandy and Doug Svec are already pretty busy. Doug is the kitchen manager at Husk and Brandy is the chef for Coastal Crust and Vintage Coffee in Mt. Pleasant. They spend hours in small spaces, prepping and cooking and overseeing operations. You'd think in their spare time they'd want to kick up their feet and forget about the fryer.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

