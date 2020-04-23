Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Foxes Fried is celebrating their one-year anniversary with 75 chicken sandwiches for unemployed F&B workers

Fried chicken frenzy

Posted by Parker Milner on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 12:08 PM

Foxes Fried owners Doug and Brandy Svec
  Ruta Smith
  Foxes Fried owners Doug and Brandy Svec
Foxes Fried is turning one, and they're celebrating by giving away 75 fried chicken sandwich and waffle fry meals to their restaurant-industry friends and family who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations will occur on Sun. April 26, and pick-ups will take place from 12:30-5 p.m. at House of Brews in West Ashley.

"We're super excited and grateful for all the support we've had through the past year, so we wanted to do something to give back to the community," says Brandy Svec, who runs the pop-up with her husband Doug.
The couple has kept their business going through the coronavirus pandemic by accepting orders online and popping up at breweries like Low Tide on Johns Island.

Sunday, they will offer the "Doug Fox," which features a boneless chicken thigh with pickled red onion, Romaine lettuce, Duke's mayo, and pickles. F&B workers looking to sample their colossal fried chicken sammy should send the Foxes team a direct message on Instagram or text (773)-706-2770 to reserve their free meal.


  Provided
