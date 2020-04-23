Charleston restaurant veterans have ideas for a "Hospitality Workers National Appreciation Day"

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith
Steve Seguin manages Beech on Daniel Island
"It all started with a text conversation with my friend Tomas Prado from Spanglish," explains Steve Seguin, who started the petition
to create a "Hospitality Workers National Appreciation Day."
Seguin, who worked at Lewis Barbecue and Juan Luis, Wild Olive, and The Grocery before becoming the manager at Beech
on Daniel Island, says this is another way to try to rally people together during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Hospitality is in our bones. We take great pride in nourishing our fellow men and women," says Seguin in the petition. "I believe it is time to give the hospitality workers of the world their own day. It is long overdue."
Seguin plans to send the petition to the James Beard House, the National Restaurant Association, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, and Gov. Henry McMaster. Sign the petition now at Change.org
