click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Kombucha's great on its own, but what if you added gin? You'll be the talk of your Zoom happy hour with this fancy at-home cocktail from Cody Held.

Kombucha: 2 ounces

Plymouth gin: 2 ounces

Beet juice: ½ ounce

Lime juice: ½ ounce

Lavender simple syrup: ½ ounce

Cayenne: 1 bar spoonful

Egg, white only: 1

Combine all ingredients except ice and kombucha and shake. Add ice, repeat.

Once shaken, add kombucha and serve up in a coupe glass.

Garnish with lime zest and vegetable of choice.