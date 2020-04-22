Made In-House: Honey Whipped Feta with Red Clay Hot Sauce's Geoff Rhyne

The days of reaching into the fridge for the family sized tub of store-bought hummus might come to an end after you dip your chip into this irresistibly creamy creation.
Feta: 8 ounces
Cream cheese: 4 ounces
Heavy cream: 1 ounce
Red Clay hot honey
Fresh oregano
Fresh chives
Using the paddle attachment of a stand mixer, beat the feta for 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and paddle again for 2 minutes
Add the cream cheese and paddle for 2 more minutes. Scrape down the side, start the mixer, and slowly add cream. Paddle for 2 minutes.
Spoon out onto a plate, garnish with fresh oregano and minced chives.
Drizzle Red Clay hot honey over the top and serve with grilled or toasted bread.