Made In-House: Hatch Green Chile Corn Pudding with Lewis Barbecue's John Lewis

Let's face it — it's unlikely you'll be able to recreate the Lewis Barbecue brisket at home. You can, however, make this spicy, comforting side that truly goes with any protein of your choosing.

Hatch green chiles, chopped and roasted: ¼ cup (about 2-3 chiles)

Frozen corn kernels: ½ pound

Fresh corn: 1 ear

All purpose flour, pureed: ¼ cup

Yellow cornmeal: ¼ cup

Granulated sugar: 2 tablespoons

Kosher salt: 1 tablespoon

Baking powder: ½ teaspoon

Granulated garlic: ¼ teaspoon

Large eggs: 3

Heavy cream: ²/³ cups

Mild cheddar cheese, cut into ½-inch cubes: ½ cup

Mild cheddar cheese, shredded: ¼ cup

Butter: 2 tablespoons

Roast the Hatch green chiles over a hot open flame until the skins blacken and separate (about 4-5 minutes each side.) Place the roasted chiles in a zip-top bag and allow them to steam in their own heat for 1 hour. Peel the skins and remove the seeds. In a food processor, roughly chop the chiles.

Defrost the frozen corn kernels and chop in a food processor until pureed.

Combine the flour, yellow cornmeal, granulated sugar, salt, baking powder, and granulated garlic in a mixing bowl and blend together until homogeneous.

In a separate mixing bowl, beat the eggs and whisk in the heavy cream. Add the frozen corn puree, chopped and roasted Hatch green chiles, cubed mild cheddar cheese, and fresh corn kernels.

Pour the dry ingredients in the wet ingredients. Whisk together until homogeneous.

Preheat the oven to 375 F with a medium cast iron pan.

Take the heated cast iron pan out of the oven and add the butter. Allow butter to heat until foaming and milk solids are lightly toasted. Be sure to allow the butter to fully coat the bottom.

Pour corn pudding batter into the hot cast iron pan with foaming butter. Sprinkle the shredded mild cheddar cheese on the batter and return to the oven.

Cook for 30 minutes at 375 F. The cheese should be nicely browned and the pudding should be set, but not firm in the center.

Allow to rest for 5 minutes and serve.