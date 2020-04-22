Made In-House: Fried Chicken Sandwich with Rusty Bull's Jenleigh Kornahrens

Skip the crowded fast food drive-thru and try out Jenleigh Kornahrens' fried chicken recipe instead. No fryer, no problem — all you'll need for this dish is a cast iron skillet.

Flour: 1 quart

Paprika: 3 tablespoons

Garlic powder: 1 tablespoon

Onion powder: 1 tablespoon

Kosher salt: 4 tablespoons

Black pepper: 2 tablespoons

Eggs: 6

Milk or buttermilk: 2 cups

Water: 1 tablespoon

In separate containers, mix dry and wet ingredients.

Dredge the chicken breast in dry mix and coat.

Dip chicken in wet mix then back into dry mix and coat.

Fry in oil at 350 F in a cast iron pan. Turn the chicken in the pan until both sides are golden brown and temperature is at 165 F.

Top with any sauce of your liking and place inside your favorite bun.