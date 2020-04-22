Made In-House: 60 Bull Cafe's Sweet Potato Biscuits

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Joel Vetsch's sweet potato biscuits straddle the line between savory and sweet. Top them with jam, fried chicken, or a pat of butter — anyway you slice it, these biscuits are a must.

Medium sweet potatoes: 8

Buttermilk or half & half: 3 cups

White Lily self-rising flour: 5 pounds

Brown sugar: 1 pound

White sugar: 3 tablespoons

Kosher salt: 3 teaspoons

Black pepper: 3 teaspoons

Ground cinnamon: 3 teaspoons

Lard or butter (cut into pieces): 1 pound

Roast sweet potatoes at 400 F for 1 hour, 20 minutes. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes. Empty sweet potato flesh into quart containers, set aside.

Add all dry ingredients to a large mixing bowl and whisk together.

Add chopped butter or lard to dry ingredients, incorporate until well blended and slightly sticky.

In a blender, puree the sweet potato with buttermilk or half and half.

Add sweet potato mixture to dry ingredients and mix dough.

Flour a large cutting board, roll out biscuits and cut.

On a sheet tray, lay parchment paper down and grease.

Place biscuits as close together as you can get them (they will rise more that way) .

Bake at 375 F for 33 minutes.

Pull out and brush the tops with melted butter and cook 2 minutes longer.

Place on a cooling rack.