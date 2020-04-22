Made In-House: 60 Bull Cafe's Sweet Potato Biscuits

Joel Vetsch's sweet potato biscuits straddle the line between savory and sweet. Top them with jam, fried chicken, or a pat of butter — anyway you slice it, these biscuits are a must.
Medium sweet potatoes: 8
Buttermilk or half & half: 3 cups
White Lily self-rising flour: 5 pounds
Brown sugar: 1 pound
White sugar: 3 tablespoons
Kosher salt: 3 teaspoons
Black pepper: 3 teaspoons
Ground cinnamon: 3 teaspoons
Lard or butter (cut into pieces): 1 pound
Roast sweet potatoes at 400 F for 1 hour, 20 minutes. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes. Empty sweet potato flesh into quart containers, set aside.
Add all dry ingredients to a large mixing bowl and whisk together.
Add chopped butter or lard to dry ingredients, incorporate until well blended and slightly sticky.
In a blender, puree the sweet potato with buttermilk or half and half.
Add sweet potato mixture to dry ingredients and mix dough.
Flour a large cutting board, roll out biscuits and cut.
On a sheet tray, lay parchment paper down and grease.
Place biscuits as close together as you can get them (they will rise more that way) .
Bake at 375 F for 33 minutes.
Pull out and brush the tops with melted butter and cook 2 minutes longer.
Place on a cooling rack.