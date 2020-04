Learn to make Jackrabbit Filly's scallion pancake at home with chef Shuai Wang's class this Thursday

click to enlarge Provided

closed their doors a month ago due to the coronavirus. While we patiently await the return of the hip New Chinese American fusion cuisine, chef Shuai Wang is giving at-home cooks the chance to make his scallion pancake during an online cooking class this Thurs. April 23 from 6-7 p.m.The class is powered by ChefsFeed , which has transitioned from in-person experiences to online livestreams during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a ChefsFeed post , Wang says that a trip to Shanghai completely changed his perspective on the scallion pancake. "For most of my life up to that point I always thought scallion pancakes were these thin crispy pancakes, like the ones my mom made for me. Shanghai-style scallion pancakes are thicker, like an English muffin kind of thick."Attendees can purchase $20 tickets and find all the ingredients to make this "flaky, chewy, crispy" appetizer online