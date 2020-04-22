Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Eat

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Learn to make Jackrabbit Filly's scallion pancake at home with chef Shuai Wang's class this Thursday

Quarantine carb load

Posted by Parker Milner on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Jackrabbit Filly closed their doors a month ago due to the coronavirus. While we patiently await the return of the hip New Chinese American fusion cuisine, chef Shuai Wang is giving at-home cooks the chance to make his scallion pancake during an online cooking class this Thurs. April 23 from 6-7 p.m.
Related Charleston restaurants forced to weigh realities of coronavirus closures: New Normal
Babas on Cannon says 95 percent of their orders are placed using their mobile app
Charleston restaurants forced to weigh realities of coronavirus closures
New Normal
As one of the "essential services" on the city's expansive list, many restaurants have continued under the new normal. As Charlestonians attempt to navigate these murky waters, we decided to speak with some of the restaurant owners and chefs who are piecing together how to respond during a pandemic.
By Parker Milner
Features
The class is powered by ChefsFeed, which has transitioned from in-person experiences to online livestreams during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a ChefsFeed post, Wang says that a trip to Shanghai completely changed his perspective on the scallion pancake. "For most of my life up to that point I always thought scallion pancakes were these thin crispy pancakes, like the ones my mom made for me. Shanghai-style scallion pancakes are thicker, like an English muffin kind of thick."

Attendees can purchase $20 tickets and find all the ingredients to make this "flaky, chewy, crispy" appetizer online.

Topics: Events, Local Chefs, Restaurants

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS