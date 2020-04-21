Charleston Brown Water Society helps out by donating meals to displaced F&B workers

Established in 2013, the Charleston Brown Water Society’s
mission is twofold — organize social gatherings for a group of brown liquor enthusiasts and support education and the food and beverage industry through their charitable organization. As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the restaurant industry, the CBWS is lending a helping hand by partnering with local eateries to supply meals for displaced F&B employees.
The meal donations started with a purchase of 30 bowls of ramen from 2Nixons
. After that, they partnered with Edmund’s Oast
to serve Italian sandwiches to restaurant and bar employees currently out of work. The CBWS’ most recent donation occurred on Fri. April 17 when society members Nick Dowling (Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
) and Tank Jackson (Holy City Hogs
) teamed up to offer 42 breakfast burritos. For each donation, the CBWS and partnering restaurant supply a phone number for displaced F&B employees to call and place their order.
CBWS treasurer Robert Moss says that he and the other 11 founding members were connected to the food and beverage industry from the start, and they know this is a time when these people are in dire need of assistance.
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
-
Moss is a founding member of the Charleston Brown Water Society
"We wanted to take the funds we've raised over the past few years and donate," shares Moss, who also contributes to the City Paper
. "Our real goal here is to fill the gap because so many of our friends are in a tough time right now. It’s a drop in the bucket."
Moss says the CBWS has also donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank
and the Pay It Forward
campaign but feels that all of these efforts are just band-aids temporarily healing the industry. "It’s really going to take a concerted government effort to make a widespread difference."
Moss says that the Charleston Brown Water Society will continue to make meal donations while restaurants remain closed for dine-in service, so keep an eye on their Instagram
and Facebook
pages for more updates.