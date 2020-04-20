RiverDogs add carryout lunch service while baseball season is postponed

click to enlarge
The Charleston RiverDogs'
season has been postponed indefinitely, but the New York Yankees Single-A affiliate still wants fans to have access to some of the minor league’s most revered ballpark food. To meet the growing demand for takeout options in the Lowcountry, the RiverDogs are now offering carryout lunches Tuesday through Friday.
"We want to keep baseball relevant and one of the things that’s relevant at 'The Joe' is the food," says Josh Shea, RiverDogs VP of food and beverage. "We take a lot of pride in our food and started to ask ourselves how we could help out our community."
With this in mind, the RiverDogs decided Mondays would be dedicated to delivering up to 100 meals to frontline workers and first responders at MUSC. Shea and his team have made deliveries to the urban garden at MUSC and the coronavirus testing site in West Ashley so far. In addition, Shea and his staff have been providing meals for the Charleston Fire and Police Departments.
Brisket melt with fries
Shea, who previously worked at Halls Chophouse
and Food for the Southern Soul Catering
, is also using this time to test out new recipes that might show up on the menu when the ballpark reopens. So far, Shea has added a grilled chicken and avocado sandwich and a brisket melt to the carryout menu. “Barbecue has taken hold of the city over the past five years, so we wanted to add some more barbecue flair to our menu,” Shea explains.
Check out the full menu
, which also features the RiverDogs' renowned “Homewrecker” sandwich and healthier options like the summer berry salad with grilled chicken.
Carryout lunches are available Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and orders can be made online
. The pick-up point is located at 360 Fishburne St. in front of the double-glass doors.