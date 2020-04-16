Make Charleston restaurant favorites at home with these "do-it-yourself" kits

click to enlarge
We miss restaurants. Cooking is fun, but it takes work: figuring out what to make, what ingredients you need, grabbing those few items you don't have — we never quite have everything — then you have to make the damn thing. Luckily, there are some places offering do-it-yourself kits so you can have your favorite dishes — or learn how to make something new — from home. Something to do and something to eat? Win-win.
Have a tip for us? Email parker@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Sugar Bakeshop
is helping you make their famous cookies right in your own kitchen with their grab-and-go cookie dough
. Is there anything better than hot cookies and a big glass of cold milk? Dial (843)-579-2891 to place an order.
Grab a $12 quart of Daps Breakfast & Imbibe's pancake mix
for your next big breakfast with the family. The only other ingredients you'll need are eggs, milk, butter, and vinegar.
Kwei Fei's
"You're Gonna Make It
" series is helping home cooks make spicy Sichuan dishes at home. The kits include the ingredients you'll need for preparation, and noodle enthusiasts are encouraged to tune watch Kwei Fei's Instagram or Facebook stories where there will be cooking demos from chef David Schuttenberg.