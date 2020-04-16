Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Eat

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Make Charleston restaurant favorites at home with these "do-it-yourself" kits

Something to do and something to eat

Posted by Parker Milner on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge DAPS' INSTAGRAM
  • Daps' Instagram
We miss restaurants. Cooking is fun, but it takes work: figuring out what to make, what ingredients you need, grabbing those few items you don't have — we never quite have everything — then you have to make the damn thing. Luckily, there are some places offering do-it-yourself kits so you can have your favorite dishes — or learn how to make something new — from home. Something to do and something to eat? Win-win.

Have a tip for us? Email parker@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Sugar Bakeshop is helping you make their famous cookies right in your own kitchen with their grab-and-go cookie dough. Is there anything better than hot cookies and a big glass of cold milk? Dial (843)-579-2891 to place an order.

Grab a $12 quart of Daps Breakfast & Imbibe's pancake mix for your next big breakfast with the family. The only other ingredients you'll need are eggs, milk, butter, and vinegar.

Kwei Fei's "You're Gonna Make It" series is helping home cooks make spicy Sichuan dishes at home. The kits include the ingredients you'll need for preparation, and noodle enthusiasts are encouraged to tune watch Kwei Fei's Instagram or Facebook stories where there will be cooking demos from chef David Schuttenberg. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS